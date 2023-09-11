Mossad worry Russia can provide Iran with arms

(MENAFN) The chief of Israel’s head intelligence agency has voiced worry that Russia can give state-of-the-art weaponries and raw materials to Iran, threatening Israeli state security.



Talking at a yearly meeting at the Institute of Counter-Terrorism Policy at Reichman University in Herzliya on Sunday, Mossad Director David Barnea alleged that Tehran provided Moscow with kamikaze drones following the Russian-Ukrainian armed war erupted in February 2022.



“Our fear is that the Russians will transfer to the Iranians in return what they lack, advanced weapons that will certainly endanger our peace, and maybe even our existence here,” Barnea declared, as cited by an Israelis news agency.



Barnea blamed Tehran of employing “proxy teams” to strike Jews in Israel as well as abroad, cautioning that the Islamic Republic is looking for methods to buy new missile technology as well as more forceful drones.



Ukraine and NATO participants have indicted Russia of applying Iranian UAVs, most particularly the Shahed-136, to hit Ukrainian towns. Moscow persists that it has only employed nationally manufactured arms.

