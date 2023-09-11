Renowned Designer Lilit Melikyan Pioneers The Revival And Modernization Of Armenian Traditional Culture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Lilit Melikyan, a traditional designer and visionary, is making waves in the world of fashion and cultural preservation. The future of the past lies in our hands.” - Lilit MelikyanYEREVAN, ARMENIA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- With Lilit Melikyan's unique approach and deep-rooted passion for traditional arts and crafts, Melikyan has established herself as a trailblazer in the industry, breathing new life into centuries-old traditions.
Melikyan's work stands out from the crowd, as she draws inspiration from the rich tapestry of Armenian cultural heritage, rather than following mainstream trends. Her creations showcase a harmoniblend of ethnic elements and contemporary design, captivating the attention of fashion enthusiasts and cultural enthusiasts alike.
At the heart of Melikyan's mission is the Teryan Cultural Center, a non-governmental organization (NGO) founded in 2004. The Center is dedicated to the preservation, transmission, and popularization of Armenia 's intangible cultural heritage. Through cultural, literary, educational, and national protection activities, the Teryan Cultural Center plays a pivotal role in the restoration, modernization, application, and dissemination of traditional culture and folk handicrafts.
Under Lilit's guidance, the Teryan Cultural Center has not only revived the complexes of the Armenian national costume but also created a new school of modern clothing that incorporates ethnic elements. This unique design direction has garnered a strong following and has positioned Lilit as a trendsetter in the industry.
With a modernized ethno-clothing and accessories production organization, the Center serves as both a creative hub and an educational platform. Regardless of gender, age, nationality, or social status, individuals can acquire traditional crafts and folk handicraft skills, furthering the preservation and dissemination of Armenian traditional culture.
Lilit's dedication to preserving traditional culture extends beyond her designs. She has played a pivotal role in reviving forgotten decorative motifs and symbolic systems reflected in Armenian traditional carpet art, texture, and architecture due to the Armenian Genocide of the 20th century resulting in the displacement of many Armenian in different historical, cultural and geopolitical situations and the unfavorable conditions of the Soviet system. Lilit has successfully merged traditional art forms with modern fashion by transferring these intricate patterns onto fabric.
Moreover, Lilit has been instrumental in creating an informal learning environment for traditional culture. Through her certified expertise and active teaching work, she organizes educational programs and masterclasses in variregions of the country. This initiative aims to empower young individuals, particularly those in remote areas, to acquire valuable skills and contribute to the preservation and dissemination of traditional culture.
With Lilit's unwavering commitment to honoring Armenia's cultural heritage, Lilt continues to pave the way for a vibrant and thriving future that celebrates the beauty and richness of traditional arts.
About LILIT MELIKYAN: LILIT MELIKYAN is a visionary traditional designer who has dedicated her career to the revival, modernization, and application of Armenian traditional culture and folk handicrafts. Through the Teryan Cultural Center, she has created a platform that not only produces ethno-clothing and accessories but also serves as an educational hub for individuals to acquire traditional crafts and skills. Lilit's work and initiatives aim to bridge the gap between past traditions and the future, ensuring the legacy of Armenian culture lives on.
