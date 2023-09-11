Reusable Launch Vehicle Market : Partially Reusable, Fully Reusable By Reusable Industry Forecast, 2025-2035

Reusable Launch Vehicle Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Reusable Launch Vehicle Market ," The reusable launch vehicle market is expected to be valued at $1.38 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $3.56 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2026 to 2035.

In 2025, North America is expected to dominate the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The global reusable launch vehicle market is projected to expand due to increased innovation, and reduced launch costs and the development of automation technologies during the forecast period. Space launch costs have been reduced by the advancement in rocket technology such as the development of reusable rocket. For instance, in April 2021, SpaceX successfully launched humans into space aboard a reused Falcon 9 rocket. The mission also involved reuse of Dragon spacecraft. Development of reusable rocket technologies has increased the affordability of launch services, which further increases the adoption of carrier rockets across the world.

There are prominent key factors that drive growth of the reusable launch vehicle market, such as rise in space exploration missions from private sector, and increase in government investment in space exploration activities. Moreover, rise in need for launch services from developing countries is also responsible for growth of the market. In addition, rise in the defense budget has enabled governments of varicountries to enter into agreements with space launch vehicles manufacturers to deploy government defense payloads such as spy satellites into the space provide an opportunity for the market.

The reusable launch vehicle market size is segmented basis of vehicle weight, reusable type, configuration, application, type, landing system and region. By vehicle weight, it is divided into Up to 4000 lbs, 4000 to 9000 lbs, and over 9000 lbs. By reusable type, it is segmented into partially reusable, and fully reusable. By configuration, it is divided into single stage, and multi stage. By application, the market is divided into commercial, and defense. By type, it is divided into orbital, and sub orbital. By application, the market is divided into braking, horizontal, vertical, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key Findings Of The Study :

By vehicle weight, the up to 4000 lbs segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By reusable type, the fully reusable segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By configuration, the single stage segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the defense segment is projected to lead the global reusable launch vehicle market during the forecast period.

By type, the sub orbital segment is projected to lead the global reusable launch vehicle market during the forecast period.

By landing system, the braking segment is projected to lead the global reusable launch vehicle market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:

Ariane Group

Blue Origin

China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology

European Space Agency

Galactic Energy

ISRO

I-space (Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co., Ltd.

LinkSpace Aerospace Technology, Group

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

NPO-Energia (S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Public Corporation)

Orbex

PLD Space

Relativity Space

Rocket Lab USA, Inc.

State Space Corporation

ROSCOSMOS

SpaceX

United Launch Alliance, LLC

