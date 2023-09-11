Testhouse And Leapwork Forge Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize D365 Testing Services

Testhouse Leapwork Partnership

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Testhouse, renowned for its leadership in quality engineering services, and Leapwork, the world's leading provider of AI-driven visual test automation, have joined forces to revolutionize D365 testing services. This collaboration establishes a new standard in enhancing the quality of software for Microsoft Dynamics 365 (D365) implementations and upgrades.

Testhouse boasts an extensive and rich legacy of specialization in CRM Dynamics, with a successful track record of delivering projects across diverse sectors such as Sales, Marketing, Finance, Operations, Customer Service, and Field Service. With over 180 skilled and experienced test engineers specializing in CRM Dynamics, we have succeeded in enhancing test coverage while maintaining defect leakage to production at an impressive 0%. Our commitment to boosting efficiency and effectiveness has drivento create a robust, reusable test pack comprising 2,500 end-to-end test cases designed exclusively for CRM Dynamics.

Leapwork's unique approach has also resulted in a strategic partnership with Microsoft , further validating their fit for Microsoft environments and beyond.

The partnership between Testhouse and Leapwork is poised to accelerate D365 testing end-to-end through a comprehensive, automated visual test approach. By integrating Leapwork's cutting-edge automation technology with Testhouse's deep expertise in quality engineering services, our clients will benefit from a significant reduction in test cycle time, achieved through swift enhancements in test automation coverage levels.

Customers will therefore benefit from a shorter time to market, less maintenance and easier scaling of test automation as well as enabling business users to collaborate in assuring quality.

Ani Gopinath, CEO of Testhouse, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "The synergy of the Leapwork and Testhouse partnership bridges the divide between cutting-edge technology and steadfast quality. This alliance is primed to provide businesses with the essential tools to accelerate releases into production".

We're happy to announce that we're partnering up with Testhouse", says Rino Mura, Head of Partnerships UK at Leapwork. "The launch of the Testhouse partnership is a strategic milestone forat Leapwork, as we are aiming to become a 100% indirect organisation. Testhouse will support our business expansion in the UK and in the Middle East. We aim to provide our customers with the best possible implementation to ensure business continuity and improve time to market and efficiency, and we do that by partnering with some of the leading and most innovative providers in the market."

About Testhouse:

Testhouse, established in 2000, is a pioneer in quality engineering service, enabling businesses to leverage technology for change and innovation. With a rich history of adapting to industry trends, Testhouse focuses on DevOps-centric approaches, ensuring high-quality software engineered through iterative processes and continutesting.

About Leapwork:

Leapwork is the leading global AI-powered visual test automation platform, empowering the world's largest enterprises to adopt, maintain and scale automation in less than 30 days. Unlike traditional test automation, Leapwork is as easy and intuitive to use as cobbling Lego blocks together, for even the most complex test automation cases, which is why we are used by hundreds of global enterprises across all industries, from banks and insurance companies to life science, government, and aerospace. Clients include Mercedes Benz, PayPal, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and BNP Paribas. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has local offices across Europe, theand Asia.

