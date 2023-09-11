Andhra Pradesh Bandh Live Updates: Tdp Workers Hold Protest Against Chandrababu Naidu's Arrest | Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Andhra Pradesh Live: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in a pre-dawn operation on Saturday at Nandyala for his alleged role in the multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam. He was also produced in the ACB Court in Vijayawada on Sunday morning around 6 am. The TDP chief was then sent to 14 days judicial custody till 23 September in connection with the alleged corruption case.
Catch all the live updates on Chandrababu Naidu's arrest here.
MENAFN11092023007365015876ID1107043333
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.