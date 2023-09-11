On The Settlement Agreement Between Uab Vilniaus Kogeneracinė Jėgainė And Its Former Contractor Rafako S.A.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Group) informs that its subsidiary UAB Vilnikogeneracinė jėgainė (hereinafter – VilnCHP), which is operating a waste-to-energy unit and building a biomass unit, has signed a settlement agreement with its former contractor, a Polish company Rafako S. A. (hereinafter – Rafako).
