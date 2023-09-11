Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Accelerates To $36.6 Billion By 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market
Rapid increase in number of vehicle owners, increase in off-road travel expeditions, and expansion of construction, mining, and energy sectors across the globe
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market , a growing industry that provides crucial support to drivers when they need it most. In this blog, we will explore the dynamics of this market, its growth potential, and key players shaping the industry.
Market Overview
As of 2022, the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market was valued at a substantial US$ 21.1 billion. The good news is that it's projected to maintain an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated value of US$ 36.6 billion by the end of 2031. Let's take a closer look at what's fueling this growth.
Obtaining a PDF sample for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence –
Driving Forces
Safety First: In an era where safety is paramount, consumers are increasingly prioritizing vehicle maintenance services. Services such as battery replacements/repairs, spare keys, flat tire support, and vehicle towing are in high demand. Companies in the automotive industry, insurance providers, and car service providers are meeting this demand with affordable and efficient services.
Rising Road Accidents: The global increase in road accidents, often due to traffic congestion, has made vehicle breakdown assistance a necessity. Consumers are seeking quick and reliable solutions to deal with unexpected roadside emergencies.
App-Based Convenience: The rise of advanced app-based service features has revolutionized the vehicle roadside assistance landscape. These apps make it easier for assistance companies to pinpoint vehicle breakdown locations and provide prompt service, enhancing the overall customer experience.
Feel free to ask any questions before making a purchase of this report –
Key Players
Several key players play pivotal roles in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market, contributing to its growth and innovation. These include:
.AAA
.Access Roadside Assistance
.Agero, Inc.
.Allianz Global Assistance
.Allstate Insurance Company
.Arabian Automobile Association
.ARC Europe SA
.ASSURANT, INC.
.AutoVantage
.Best Roadside Service
.Better World Club
.Chubb Corp.
.Emergency Road Services Corporation
.Falck A/S
.Good Sam Enterprise, LLC
.HONK Technologies
.National General Insurance
.Paragon Motor Club
.Prime Assistance Inc.
.RESCUE Vehicle Services Private Ltd.
.Roadside Masters
.SOS International A/S
.span wings
.TVS Auto Assist India Limited
.URGENT.LY INC.
.Viking Assistance Group AS
.Other Key Players
Please feel free to contact our analyst if you have any questions before making a decision to buy this report –
Market Segmentation
The Vehicle Roadside Assistance market is multifaceted, catering to variaspects of vehicle support and types of vehicles.
Service
.Towing
.Tire Replacement
.Fuel Delivery
.Jump Start / Pull Start
.Lockout / Replacement Key Services
.Winch
.Battery Assistance
.Trip Routing / National Assistance
.Others
Service Provider
.Auto Manufacturers
.Motor Insurance
.Independent Warranty
.Automotive Clubs
Vehicle Type
.Passenger Vehicle
oHatchback
oSedan
oUtility Vehicle
.Commercial Vehicle
oLight Commercial Vehicle
oHeavy Commercial Vehicle
Propulsion
.IC Engine
oDiesel
oGasoline
.Electric
oBattery Electric
oHybrid Electric
In an increasingly mobile world, the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market stands as a pillar of support for drivers everywhere. With a foon safety, convenience, and innovation, this industry is poised for remarkable growth. Whether you're a vehicle owner seeking peace of mind on the road or an entrepreneur looking for opportunities in a thriving market, the Vehicle Roadside Assistance sector promises a road paved with success and security.
Read More Related Reports:
Vehicle Services Market Growth Analysis [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Trends
Off-road Vehicle Market from 2023 to 2031 – Market Growth Analysis, Future Scenario
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+ +1 518-618-1030
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN11092023003118003196ID1107043267
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.