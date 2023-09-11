Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Set To Surge To $63.7 Billion By 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
Growth in demand for sports apparel and accessories, and increasing partnerships between sports leagues and merchandise companies
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Licensed Sports Merchandise Market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the fervent passion of sports enthusiasts and the increasing availability of licensed products through varichannels. In this blog, we delve into the dynamic world of licensed sports merchandise, exploring its market size, growth prospects, and key players.
Market Overview
In 2022, the licensed sports merchandise market boasted an impressive valuation of US$ 35.7 billion. What's even more exciting is that this market is projected to maintain a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2031, ultimately reaching an estimated value of US$ 63.7 billion by 2031. Let's uncover the driving forces behind this phenomenal growth.
Obtaining a PDF sample for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence –
Fuelling Factors
Surge in Popularity:The global demand for licensed sports merchandise is soaring, thanks to the ever-increasing popularity of professional and collegiate sports leagues. The passionate support of fans worldwide is a driving force behind the market's success.
E-commerce Revolution:The proliferation of e-commerce channels has made licensed sports merchandise more accessible than ever. Fans can now easily find and purchase their favourite team's gear online, contributing significantly to market growth.
Technological Advancements:Innovative technologies like 3D printing have paved the way for personalized sports merchandise, allowing fans to own unique items that showcase their loyalty to their favourite teams.
Rising Disposable Income:The growth in disposable income, particularly in developing countries, has led to an upsurge in demand for sports franchise merchandise. This trend highlights the global appeal of licensed sports products.
Innovation in Product Offerings:To captivate customers, companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative and attractive licensed products. This not only meets the demands of avid fans but also presents lucrative opportunities for market vendors.
Feel free to ask any questions before making a purchase of this report –
Key Players
Several prominent companies dominate the licensed sports merchandise market, each contributing to its vibrancy and growth. Some of these key players include:
Nike, Inc.
Fanatics, Inc.
Adidas
PUMA SE
New Era
47 Brand
Under Armour, Inc.
DICK's Sporting Goods
Sports Direct International plc
Please feel free to contact our analyst if you have any questions before making a decision to buy this report –
Market Segmentation
The licensed sports merchandise market is diverse and segmented into varicategories, catering to a wide range of preferences and tastes.
Product Type
Apparel
Jerseys
T-Shirts & Tops
Sweatshirts & Hoodies
Jackets
Others (Caps, Hats, etc.)
Bottom Wear
Track Pants
Leggings
Shorts
Others (Sleepwear, Skirts, etc.)
Accessories & Toys
Sunglasses
Backpacks
Fishing Lures
Others (Mugs, etc.)
Others (Footwear, Video games, etc.)
Price Range
Low
Medium
High
Distribution Channel
Online
Company Owned Website
E-commerce Website
Offline
Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Other Retail Stores
The licensed sports merchandise market is on a remarkable trajectory of growth, driven by passionate fans, technological advancements, and the expanding availability of products through varichannels. As the market continues to evolve and innovate, it presents exciting opportunities for both consumers and industry players alike. Whether you're a die-hard fan looking to showcase your team spirit or a business entrepreneur seeking to invest in this thriving market, the world of licensed sports merchandise holds immense promise for the future.
More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –
Flex Banner Size – Market Growth Analysis, Future Scenario
Smart Crib Market Size , Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+ +1 518-618-1030
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN11092023003118003196ID1107042828
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.