Gift Cards Market Trends From 2023 To 2032 X Herald

Gift cards, also known as gift certificates or gift vouchers, are a versatile and popular form of prepaid cards or digital codes that individuals can purchase and give to others as gifts. These cards hold a predetermined monetary value and are redeemable at specific retailers, restaurants, or online stores. They offer convenience and flexibility, allowing recipients to choose their preferred products or experiences. Gift cards come in both physical and digital formats, and they cater to varioccasions, from birthdays and holidays to weddings and special events. With customization options, diverse retailer choices, and ease of use, gift cards have become a convenient and thoughtful way to celebrate and show appreciation to loved ones.
The Gift Cards Market was valued at USD 441,283.36 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.40% by 2032.
Key Drivers:
Convenience and Flexibility: Gift cards offer a convenient and flexible gifting solution for both givers and recipients. They can be purchased quickly, easily, and in varidenominations, making them suitable for a wide range of occasions.
Customization: Many gift cards allow for personalization with custom messages or greetings, adding a thoughtful touch to the gift. Customized designs and themes also cater to individual preferences and occasions.
Last-Minute Gifting: Gift cards are a popular choice for last-minute gift-givers, as they can be instantly delivered electronically or purchased at a local store without the need for extensive planning.
Diverse Retailers and Brands: The gift card market includes a vast array of options, from major retail chains and online marketplaces to restaurants, entertainment venues, and niche businesses. This diversity allows givers to select gift cards tailored to the recipient's interests.
Key characteristics and aspects of gift cards: Prepaid Value: Gift cards have a predetermined monetary value, which is typically set by the purchaser when buying the card. The recipient can use this value to make purchases up to the card's specified amount. Physical and Digital Formats: Gift cards come in both physical and digital formats. Physical cards are typically made of plastic and can be purchased at brick-and-mortar stores or online and then given as physical gifts. Digital gift cards, on the other hand, are often delivered electronically via email or text message and can be used for online or in-store purchases. Retailer or Brand Specific: Many gift cards are tied to a specific retailer, restaurant, or brand. For example, you can purchase gift cards for popular retail stores, coffee shops, restaurants, or online marketplaces. These cards can only be redeemed at the designated business. Multi-Purpose Cards: Some gift cards, often referred to as“open-loop” or“network-branded” gift cards, are issued by financial institutions or payment networks (e.g., Visa, Mastercard) and can be used at any merchant that accepts cards from that network. These cards offer greater flexibility but may have activation fees or expiration dates. Customization: Some gift cards allow for customization with personal messages or greetings to make the gift more personalized and thoughtful. Activation and Fees: Most gift cards require activation, which is typically done at the point of purchase. Some cards may have activation fees, inactivity fees, or expiration dates, so it's essential to read the terms and conditions. Security: Gift cards typically have a unique identification number or code associated with them, which provides security. Digital gift cards often require a PIN for online or in-store redemption. Balance Tracking: Many gift cards provide options for checking the remaining balance, either online or by phone, to keep track of how much value remains on the card. Redemption: Gift card recipients can use the card to make purchases, either in-store or online, until the card's value is exhausted. If the purchase exceeds the card's value, the recipient may need to pay the remaining balance with another form of payment. Gift for VariOccasions: Gift cards are popular gifts for birthdays, holidays, graduations, weddings, and other special occasions when the giver may be unsure of the recipient's specific preferences.
Key Company
.Amazon
.ITunes
.Walmart
.Google Play
.Starbucks
.Home Depot
.Walgreens
.Sephora
.Lowes
.Carrefour
.JD
.Best Buy
.Sainsbury's
.Macy's
.Virgin
.IKEA
.H&M
.Zara
.AL-FUTTAIM ACE
.JCB Gift Card
By Card Type
. Closed-loop Card
. Open-loop Card
By End User
Corporate Institutions
. Retail Establishment
By Application
.Restaurant
.Retail
.Coffee Shop
.Entertainment
.Others
COVID-19:
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a wide-ranging negative impact on the overall market due to sudden imposition of lockdown and slowed import and export activities. However, this scenario is expected to change considering to decreasing COVID-19 cases. The manufacturers and leading players are focused on trying different strategic techniques to make up for the losses amidst the pandemic.
Regional Conflict/Russia-Ukraine War:
The report presents the impact of regional conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war on this market in an effort to help readers/users understand how the market dynamics have changed and how it is going to evolve in the coming year
Gift Cards Market Segment by Region: North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Competitive Landscape:
The global Gift Cards market is highly competitive and consists of leading regional and global market players. These players employ a wide range of strategic methods to maintain or enhance their competitive position. Some of the common strategies include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, franchising, and licensing.
