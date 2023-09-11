Albanese described the new partnership as“historic” and a“watershed moment” that will“contribute to an open, stable and prosperIndo-Pacific region.” Marcos Jr said the new bilateral deal was“very gratifying” and“terribly important” amid growing geopolitical uncertainty in the region.



The pact underscores the growing convergence between the twoallies on the need to enhance maritime security cooperation in the face of China's expanding footprint and rising assertiveness in adjacent waters including the South China Sea.

Bilateral defense relations have become increasingly robust in recent years through the two sides' Staof Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA), which was first signed in 2007 likewise with an eye on China and facilitates joint exercises and training and allows for temporary use of bases and facilities.

Last month, Australia conducted joint patrols as well as major bilateral military drills with the Philippines shortly after Chinese vessels used water cannons against Philippine resupply vessels near the contested Second Thomas Shoal.

At the strategic partnership's signing ceremony, Albanese promised to upgrade bilateral relations“to an even higher level” with a foon enhancing people-to-people exchanges as well as trade and investment ties.

Australia's trade with Manila is relatively small compared to other Southeast Asian nations such as Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore.

Despite their deep historical ties, with Australian troops playing a crucial role in the liberation of the Philippines from Imperial Japan during World War II, bilateral relations were relatively limited throughout the Cold War period.

By and large, the Philippines served as America's forward deployment base for military operations across East Asia, including in the Korean Peninsula and during the Vietnam War.

Meanwhile, the so-called“White Australia Policy” largely hampered meaningful interaction with the Philippines, which experienced massive emigration to thebut not Australia in the second half of the 20th century.