Russians Constantly Strike Zmiinyi Island To Block Ukrainian Port Infrastructure Army Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By striking Ukraine's Zmiinyi Island, is trying to demonstrate its dominance in the Black Sea and even block the Ukrainian port infrastructure in this way.
Nataliia Humrniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern defense forces, said this on the Espreso channel, Ukrinform reports.
"First, for the enemy, this is a way to demonstrate its dominance in the Black Sea. Transport routes recommended for the use of civilian shipping are concentrated around Zmiinyi Island. In this way, the enemy is trying to put pressure on the ship owners, convincing them that the territorial waters of Ukraine and Ukrainian ports are a dangerterritory," she said.
Humeniuk noted that the Russian Federation is trying to block the Ukrainian port infrastructure even in this way.
Humeniuk said on September 10 that Russia had intensified its tactical aircraft activity in the direction of Zmiinyi Island.
