Twenty Settlements Come Under Enemy Fire In Kharkiv Region

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In addition to artillery strikes, Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Kharkiv district's Vesele, Chuhuiv district's Ohirtseve, and the Kupiansk district's Synkivka, Kyslivka and Kotliarivka.

According to Syniehubov, Russians continue keeping a grouping of troops to cover the state border. In the border areas, they are carrying out sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian forces from redeploying to the threatening sectors.

Around 10:33 a.m., in the Izium district's village of Andriivka, a harvester drove over an unidentified explosive device. The driver received minor shrapnel injuries.

