Ukrainian Forces Partially Liberate Opytne Near Donetsk Region's Avdiivka Defense Ministry

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Deputy Minister Hanna Maliar during a nationwide telethon , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last week we were moving near Opytne. The Defense Forces recaptured part of that settlement,” Maliar told.

Additionally, the Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved partial success near the Donetsk region's Novomaiorske.

“Our Armed Forces are now gaining a foothold within these sectors,” Maliar noted.

In her words, despite the fact that Russian troops practically destroyed Marinka and Avdiivka in infrastructure terms, they are unable to gain control over these settlements.

“They have artillery, they have something to shoot with, but they cannot enter these settlements and control them,” Maliar added.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 10, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 269,210 troops.