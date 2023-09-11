Russia Wants To Use Azerbaijan, Armenia To Supply Electricity To Iran, Other States

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Russia is
considering the possibility of using territories of Azerbaijan,
Armenia to send gas to Iran, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay
Shulginov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok,
Trend reports.
"We're exploring the option of delivering electricity through
Azerbaijan to Armenia, from there to Iran and possibly further to
other countries," he noted, adding that this is about energy
supplies of 300 MW.
According to the minister, Moscow is negotiating with Tehran and
Baku to initially utilize existing infrastructure.
Previously, the Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian
announced that Iran will soon begin exchanging electricity with
Russia through the territory of Azerbaijan.
He added that the electrical grids had been synchronized at one
stage, but relay protections needed to be coordinated.
Work is underway on the project to create a North-South energy
corridor between Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, with the goal of
synchronizing the electrical grids of these three countries.
MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107042789
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.