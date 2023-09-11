Monday, 11 September 2023 11:22 GMT

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Israeli Minister Of Agriculture Via Videoconference (Photo)


9/11/2023 3:07:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Avi Dichter, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, via videoconference, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107042788

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search