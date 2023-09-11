Morocco approves help proposals from four nations after quake

(MENAFN) Morocco has declared its approval of proposals of help from Spain, the UK, Qatar as well as the United Arab Emirates after a 7-magnitude earthquake late on Friday.



In a written announcement on Sunday, Morocco's Interior Ministry stated that the nation has agreed on proposals from the four countries to send search and rescue units.



The ruling classes cautiously evaluated the essential needs, bearing in mind the possible outcomes of collaboration shortages in similar states after the quake, the announcement mentioned.



The announcement stated that the search and rescue units reached the nation on Sunday to work in organization with Moroccan crews, and it was stressed that proposals of backing from different friendly nations might be approved according to possible requirements in the field.



It voiced Morocco's appreciation for the offers given by many nations as well.



More than 2,122 citizens were murdered as well as 2,421 others were wounded as a magnitude-7 earthquake hit Morocco late on Friday, based on data provided by the Interior Ministry.

