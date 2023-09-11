Africa Urges Customized Climate Services For Building Climate Resilient Continent

The 3rd OACPS and 1st African Union CliForum will gather more than three hundred delegates from African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries, as well as partners of the Intra-ACP Climate Services and Related Applications (ClimSA) programme. Delegates will develop solutions to challenges facing climate service providers and users in Africa as they address climate change. Organized within the framework of the CliProgramme, this multi-stakeholder platform aims to strengthen effective collaboration between producers and users of climate services through stakeholder engagement. The forum will be held in Seychelles from September 11–13, 2023 under the theme“Bridging Bridges for Climate Services: Advancing Stakeholder Dialog to Enhance Regional Resilience in Vulnerable Countries.”

Download

document

(1):



Download

document

(2) :



​Download

document

(3) (FR):



Harsen Nyambe Nyambe, Director of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy at the African Union Commission, stressed the importance of dialogue between producers and users of climate information.“For Africa to build climate-resilient economies and communities, it is imperative that countries strengthen their capacities to generate and deliver reliable, timely and tailored climate information services. This can only be achieved if producers and users of climate information services engage in effective dialogue. The 1st African CliForum provides a unique platform for this engagement,” said Director Nyambe

The European Union-funded CliProgramme is notably implemented under the Intra-ACP Coorporation – 11th European Development Fund Strategy. At the African Union Commission, the Programme supports the implementation of the Global Framework for Climate Services (GFCS) in Africa. The ultimate goal of the Programme is to foster sustainable development on the continent. By strengthening the entire climate services value chain, the Programme improves the accuracy and accessibility of timely weather and climate information for decision-making, adaptation, and risk mitigation at all levels. It also contributes to efforts towards achieving the goals of the Africa Agenda 2063 as well as achievement of the goals and targets of other global development frameworks including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, among others.

Thomas Huyghebaert, Head of the Cooperation at the EU Delegation to the African Union, highlighted the longstanding collaborations and cooperation between the African and European continents on climate and environment. The Cliprogramme is a recent example of AU-EU collaboration. Mr. Huyghebaert stated,“As highlighted during COP27 in Egypt and last week at the Africa Climate Summit in Kenya, Africa is an active part of the solutions to the climate crisis. It is key to engage all stakeholders of the climate services value chain, in this 1st Africa CliForum, as to encourage and showcase more impact on the ground, and thereby further demonstrate the successful collaboration between Africa and Europe in the fields of Earth observations and Climate”

In ACP regions, many economic sectors and livelihoods rely on climate and weather-related information. These sectors include agriculture, energy, health, water resources, fisheries, tourism, environment, and transportation. On the African continent, climate service providers, such as Regional Climate Centres (RCCs) and National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs), deliver climate information services to this diverse user base. therefore, the CliProgramme enhances technical, infrastructural and human capacities of member states to support observations, climate monitoring, and forecasts. Clialso facilitates Africa's smooth transition to the use of the Meteosat Third Generation (MTG) satellite products.

During the three days of deliberations, the 2023 CliForum will address topics such as climate services and stakeholder engagement for building resilience in the ACP region, experiences in strengthening regional and national capacities in delivering and using climate services, and ClimSA's contribution to building resilience to climate change, among others.

This 2023 CliForum is jointly organized by the African Union Commission (AUC) in collaboration with the Government of Seychelles, the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) with the support of the European Union Commission.

For more information:

Dr. Jolly Wasambo (AUC)

CliProgramme Coordinator

African Union Commission

E-mail:

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Mr. Molalet Tsedeke,

Media Center Coordinator,

Information and Communication Directorate,

African Union Commission

E-mail:

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Mr. Hailu Wudineh

Communication Officer

Technical Assistance AUC-ClimSA

African Union Commission

Email:

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia