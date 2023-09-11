Jordan To Take Part In 10Th Conference Of Association Of Secretaries-General Of Arab Parliaments In Doha

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Doha, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- Jordan is gearing up to play a significant role in the 10th conference of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments, scheduled to kick off in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday. This prominent event, spanning two days, will assemble key figures from across the Arab world to delve into pressing regional parliamentary matters.
The Qatari Shura Council has curated an impressive roster of over 80 participants, including Secretaries-General, parliamentary representatives, legislative council members, and influential figures from diverse Arab parliamentary organizations and unions.
The conference promises to serve as a crucial platform for comprehensive discussions covering essential aspects of the Association's agenda, including financial considerations and future initiatives. It also encompasses a dynamic program for the "43rd General Assembly Meeting", and an insightful workshop titled "Digital Democracy, Social Media, and the Role of Parliamentary Councils in Enhancement".
Throughout the conference, Jordan and other participating countries will engage in substantive dialogues on the authorities of the Secretaries-General, and the issuance of an advisory guide for the Association. Additionally, attendees will scrutinize the conclusions and recommendations stemming from committees tasked with studying amendments to the Association's internal regulations and proposals.
Preceding the official commencement of the Conference, the 39th executive committee meeting of the Association will convene.
