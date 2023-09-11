Gluten-Free Beer Market Revenue Analysis And Future Growth Potential, 2023-2030 | Market Study By Rationalstat

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, DElaware, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gluten-Free Beer Market was valued at US$ 650 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 13.6% during the period of 2023 and 2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview Gluten-free beer is a beer that is made specifically for people who have celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Traditional beer is manufactured from gluten-containing grains such as barley, wheat, and other grains, which can cause severe effects in those with gluten-related diseases. Gluten-related illnesses, such as celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, are becoming more widely known. Many people with these problems seek gluten-free options, including beer, to avoid negative health impacts.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global gluten-free beer market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global gluten-free beer market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Liters) by variproducts/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global gluten-free beer market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.



On the basis of type, lager beer segment is expected to dominate the global gluten-free beer market. popular and are often known for their light and refreshing characteristics. On the basis of distribution channels, liquor stores may offer a variety of gluten-free beer options which is dominating the segment. Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 650.0 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,806.3 million Growth Rate 13.6% Key Market Drivers

Increasing Consumer Demand Increasing Number of Liquor Shops Companies Profiled

New PlBeer Company

Anaheuser-Busch

Bard's Brewing, LLC

BURNING BROTHERS BREWING, LLC

Epic Brewing Company

Greenview Brewing (ALT Brew)

Brasseurs Sans Gluten

IIpswich Ale Brewery

Holidaily Brewing Company Coors Brewing Company

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt varistrategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global gluten-free beer market include,



In September 2021, TWØBAYS introduced a new brand, GFB. The GFB's inaugural beer is a full-strength Draught. Coeliac Australia recommended this gently hopped draught beer with a simple malt base. GFB creates the easy-drinking flavour profile with sorghum and rice malts. It is also available in six-packs of 375ml cans and slabs of 24 cans. In November 2020, New PlBeer company one of the original pioneers of gluten-free beers unveiled a new package design as well as an updated website.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global gluten-free beer market growth include New PlBeer Company, Anaheuser-Busch, Bard's Brewing, LLC, BURNING BROTHERS BREWING, LLC, Epic Brewing Company, Greenview Brewing (ALT Brew), Brasseurs Sans Gluten, Ipswich Ale Brewery, Holidaily Brewing Company, and Coors Brewing Company, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global gluten-free beer market based on type, distribution channel and region



Global Gluten-Free Beer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type



Ale Beer



Lager Beer

Others

Global Gluten-Free Beer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel



On-Trade Store

Key Questions Answered in the Gluten-Free Beer Report:



What will be the market value of the global gluten-free beer market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global gluten-free beer market?

What are the market drivers of the global gluten-free beer market?

What are the key trends in the global gluten-free beer market?

Which is the leading region in the global gluten-free beer market?

What are the major companies operating in the global gluten-free beer market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global gluten-free beer market?

