Dentures Market Size To Hit Usd 4.31 Bn By 2029 At A Cagr 7.5 Percent Says Maximize Market Research

Pune, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research a leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm has published a market intelligence report on the Dentures Market. As per the report, the total market opportunity by 2029 is expected to be USD 4.31 Bn. The total market was valued at USD 2.6 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 2.6 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 4.31 Bn. CAGR 7.5 % (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 287 No. of Tables 117 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered Type, Usage, and End-User. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Dentures Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders in the dental industry. The research methodology involves extensive data collection from primary sources like dental professionals and patients, as well as secondary sources like medical journals and market reports. The Dentures Market Report encompasses a thorough analysis of the dentures industry, including market size, growth prospects, and key players. Market trends, regional variations, and consumer preferences are examined using both quantitative and qualitative research techniques. The report assesses factors impacting the market, such as aging demographics and advances in dental technology. Additionally, competitive analysis and market segmentation are utilized to provide a comprehensive overview of the denture market landscape.

Dentures Market Overview

Dentures are nothing but teeth which are false teeth and are replaced with missing teeth. They are made of detachable artificial or prosthetic teeth that are only attached to a supporting structure. The cost of this is less as compared to dental implants or bridges and tit provides a cost-effective method. Four types are available such as complete, Partial, immediate, and Implant-retained dentures. Usage of this type depends on the teeth that are missing, complete dentures are used when all of the teeth are missing, and partial dentures are used when some natural teeth remain intact.

Dentures Market Dynamics

The increasing adoption of digitization solutions powering the global demand for the products. The population elderly generation is increasing and this generation of people are suffering from dental issues, for example, root canals, dry mouth, loss of teeth, etc. While the younger generation is giving importance to physical beauty has increased the demand for dental repair operations. However, one of the primary aspects that help to grow the demand for the dentures market during the forecast period. Major corporations are concentrating on development of the dental implants through digital dentistry. Also, the industry is driven by improvements in healthcare technology, an increase in public awareness of dental aesthetics, and a rise in dental tourism creating a denture market opportunity in the future. The advancements in healthcare technology increase public awareness of dental aesthetics, and an increase in dental tourism creates future denture market opportunities.

Dentures Market Regional Insights

Europe region dominated the market in the year 2022 with a market value of USD 0.85 billion. This region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growing awareness of dental services and product types in the region is powering the segment's growth during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the second largest market after Europe as North America has a well-established health infrastructure and rising healthcare costs. The Dentures market in Asia-Pacific is expected to rise the fastest CAGR due to increased population, awareness among the people, and knowledge about the varibenefits connected. The growing elderly population, higher prevalence of periodontal diseases, increased consumption of dental services, and increased disposable income are expected to drive the Asia Pacific market.

Dentures Market Segmentation

By Type



Complete Partial

By Usage



Removable Fixed

The removable segment dominated the market in the year 2022 owing to the economic benefits of removable verfixed dentures, which caused a superior patient preference for these types. The presence of the baby boomer cohort books for a good-sized portion of the global population. The fixed segment is expected to increase at an extensive CAGR during the forecast period. The rise of the segment is mostly attributable to the augmented approval of fixed products due to the numerconstraints associated with detachable ones. Permanent dentures provide a natural entrance, preserve facial structure, and prevent future bone loss from missing teeth.

By End-User



Dental Hospital & Clinics

Dental Laboratories Others



The Denture market segments are separated into dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics, and others. The global market growth is led by the United States and Europe where a higher number of procedures are performed. The domination of dental hospitals and clinics has augmented to a market share of 55% in the year 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The dental laboratories segment is expected to reach a higher CAGR during the forecast as the adoption of dental technologies is increasing, including 3D printing in dental laboratories to manufacture modified products and designs.

Dentures Market Key Competitors include:



Lang Dental Manufacturing Company, Inc (U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Avadent (U.S.)

VITA Zahnfabrik (Germany)

Kulzer GmbH (Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.) (Germany)

COLTENE Holding AG (Switzerland)

IvoclarVivadent AG (Liechtenstein)

Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland)

Amann Girrbach AG (Switzerland)

SHOFU INC. (Japan)

Mitsui chemicals Inc (Japan)

GC dental (Japan)

DIO Corporation (Japan)

Modern Dental Group Limited (Hong Kong)

Huge Dental (China)

JH Dental Care (China) Global Dental Science (India)

Key questions answered in the Dentures Market are:



What is the expected CAGR of the Dentures Market during the forecast period?

What was the Dentures Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Dentures Market size in 2029?

What are the global trends in the Dentures Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Dentures Market?

What recent industry trends can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for the Dentures Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Dentures Market?

What major challenges could the Dentures Market face in the future? Who held the largest market share in the Dentures Market?



Key Offerings:



Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2017 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2017 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Usage, End-User and Stakeholders.

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective



Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis Recommendations

