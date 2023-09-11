Pyx Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) 2023 Half Year Results Briefing

PYX Resources Ltd (LON:PYX) (NSX:PYX) is pleased to announce that it will release its half-year results up to 30 June 2023 on Wednesday, 13 September 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, 18 September 2023 at 6pm AEST/ 4pm AWST/9am BST, during which management will give a presentation about the PYX's half-year results.

Those wishing to listen can access the conferenced call on:

Monday, 18 September 2023 at 6pm AEST, 4pm AWST, 9am BST

To register prior to the call to receive dial-in details, please visit:





PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) (LON:PYX)

is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and the London Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.