“E- Prescribing Market To Reach Usd 4.15 Billion By 2026 |How E-Prescribing Enhances Healthcare Efficiency”

E-Prescribing Market

E-prescribing is an application that sends patients or end users prescriptions electronically from their computer to chosen pharmacies.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Increase in foon lowering down fraud and abuse of controlled substances, requirement to reduce escalating healthcare costs, and supportive government initiatives drive the global e-prescribing market . However, expensive systems and issues related to workflow & security hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging nations in Asia-Pacific would create new opportunities in coming years.

According to the report, the global e-prescribing market garnered $885.6 million in 2018, and is expected to generate $4.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2019 to 2026.

☛ Request Sample Report at:

Based on component, the solutions segment held more than four-fifths of the total share of the global e-prescribing market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the requirement for integration of technological solutions that include healthcare IT and variother modules such as e-prescribing for economic and digital clinical health systems. However, the services segment is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 23.3% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to emergence of innovative systems that offer instant care and patient-centric services.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global e-prescribing market, and is expected to maintain its lead stain terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to increase in adoption of e-prescription integrated systems and rise in adoption toward advanced healthcare technology products. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 24.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in per capita healthcare expenditure along with high population rate in Asia-Pacific countries.

☛ For Report Customization:

Based on deployment, the web and cloud-based segment accounted for the highest share of the global e-prescribing market, accounting for more than half of the total market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to the need for modern IT infrastructure and fotoward integrating novel technologies into the existing infrastructure. The research also analyzes the on-premise segment.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:

Leading Market Players:

➢ Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

➢ Athenahealth, Inc.

➢ Cerner Corporation

➢ Change Healthcare

➢ DrFirst.com, Inc.

➢ eClinicalWorks

➢ Epic Systems Corporation

➢ Medical Information Technology, Inc.

➢ Practice Fusion, Inc.

➢ Surescripts

☛ Inquiry Before Buying:

Similar Reports:

1. Electronic Prescribing Market

2. Long-term Care Software Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia

If you have any special requirements, please letknow and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies. This helpsdig out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975



Web:

Followon: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn