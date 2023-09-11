Moroccan Embassy In Amman Opens Doors For Mourning Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep.11 (Petra) -- The Moroccan Embassy in Amman has announced that it is welcoming mourners to express their condolences and pay tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake that recently struck Morocco, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives and injuries.
Adel Oussi Hamou, the Charge d'Affaires of the embassy, informed the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday that the embassy will be open to receive mourners for a period of two days, commencing today from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.
