Moderate Summer Weather Forecast In Highlands, Hot In Other Regions

Amman, Sep.11 (Petra) -- The weather forecast for the upcoming days in Jordan brings a mix of temperatures and conditions across different regions, the Jordan Meteorological Department ( JMD) said in its daily report.
Starting with Monday, moderate temperatures are expected in the highlands and plains, providing a pleasant climate. However, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience hot weather, accompanied by some clouds at varying altitudes. The winds will be moderate northwest, occasionally picking up.
Moving on to Tuesday, there will be a slight increase in temperatures, bringing about normal summer conditions in the mountainareas and plains. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to see hot weather.
Clouds at medium and high altitudes will make their presence known, adding some variation to the sky, while winds will predominantly shift to the southwest to northwest direction, maintaining a moderate speed. Occasional periods of increased wind activity may stir up dust in certain areas.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, a minor dip in mercury levels is anticipated. The weather will remain moderate in the mountainareas and plains, providing a comfortable environment. However, the rest regions will still experience hot conditions with high temperatures.
The sky will showcase an interesting mix of clouds at varialtitudes, creating a dynamic and picturesque atmosphere. These scattered clouds will add charm to the weather and provide some relief from the sun's intensity.
There is a slight possibility of light rain showers occurring in limited parts of the southern region, including the city of Aqaba, with northwesterly moderate to brisk winds.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 27 and 31 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 21 or even 19C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 40C and lows of 28C.
