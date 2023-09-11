Three Earthquakes Shake Northern Iraq, Strongest Measuring 4.8 Magnitude

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Three earthquakes shook two northern governorates of Iraq, Kirkuk and Duhok on Monday with varying intensities, the highest at 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale, reported the Ministry of Transport.
A Ministry-issued statement mentioned that the seismic monitor had recorded the three quakes earlier today, the first was the strongest measuring 4.8 on Richter scale, while the second, taking place near the Iraqi-Turkish border, measured 4.6, and the third in the same area but at 3.1 magnitude.
Residents of the areas felt the tremors, but no losses were recorded, read the statement. (end)
