International Petroleum Corporation To Arrange Fixed Income Investor Meetings

IPC has mandated Arctic Securities and Pareto Securities as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners, and SpareBank 1 Markets AS as co-manager, to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing Monday, September 11, 2023. Subject to market conditions, a tap issue of up to USD 200 million may follow. The purpose of the tap issue is for general corporate purposes.

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO".