Arbor Metals Commences Exploration At Jarnet Lithium Project, Quebec, Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Metals Corp. (“ Arbor ” or the“ Company ”) (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432 is pleased to announce the deployment of its exploration team to the Company's Jalithium project in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The exploration program spans several days and will encompass mapping, prospecting activities and drilling of potential targets. The team will be stationed at a lodge in Northern Quebec, strategically situated near the project claims, to ensure efficient access to the site via helicopter. A qualified Quebec geologist will oversee the program, conducting a final verification and preparing an assessment report.
Tags Arbor Metals Corp Canadian Lithium Miner Investment James Bay JaLithium Lithium Mining Stocks St. James Lithium Camp Arbor
MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107042684
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.