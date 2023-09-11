Paypoint Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 11 September 2023
PAYPOINT PLC
(the Company)
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
2023 PAYPOINT RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS
The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMRs') in accordance with the rules of the Company's Restricted Share Plan (the 'RSP').
The RSP awards were granted effective on 8 September 2023 at a price of £5.575 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:
| Executive Director
| RSP Award
| Nick Wiles
| 67,079
| Rob Harding
| 35,874
| PDMR
| RSP Award
| Simon Coles
| 8,968
| Ben Ford
| 8,168
| Mark Latham
| 7,847
| Tanya Murphy
| 7,837
| Steve O'Neill
| 3,901
| Chris Paul
| 4,170
| Jo Toolan
| 6,950
| Danny Vant
| 9,039
| Katy Wilde
| 8,002
| Anna Holness
| 8,646
| Nicholas Williams
| 3,766
| Anthony Sappor
| 3,766
| Julian Coghlan
| 9,865
| Talha Ahmed
| 5,004
The release of RSP awards to participants is dependent upon continuemployment at the vesting date; satisfactory performance appraisals and the Committee being satisfied of the Company's underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.
The RSP awards granted to the Executive Directors and PDMRS may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant (8 September 2026). The Executive Directors are subject to a 2-year holding period post vesting.
Enquiries:
PayPoint plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
Attachment
Awards Sept 2023 - PDMR Announcement - FINAL 11 09 2023
Attachments Awards Sept 2023 - PDMR Announcement - FINAL 11 09 2023...
MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107042678
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.