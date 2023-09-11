Monday, 11 September 2023 09:54 GMT

Paypoint Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding


PAYPOINT PLC

(the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

2023 PAYPOINT RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS

The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMRs') in accordance with the rules of the Company's Restricted Share Plan (the 'RSP').

The RSP awards were granted effective on 8 September 2023 at a price of £5.575 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive Director RSP Award
Nick Wiles 67,079
Rob Harding 35,874


PDMR RSP Award
Simon Coles 8,968
Ben Ford 8,168
Mark Latham 7,847
Tanya Murphy 7,837
Steve O'Neill 3,901
Chris Paul 4,170
Jo Toolan 6,950
Danny Vant 9,039
Katy Wilde 8,002
Anna Holness 8,646
Nicholas Williams 3,766
Anthony Sappor 3,766
Julian Coghlan 9,865
Talha Ahmed 5,004

The release of RSP awards to participants is dependent upon continuemployment at the vesting date; satisfactory performance appraisals and the Committee being satisfied of the Company's underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.

The RSP awards granted to the Executive Directors and PDMRS may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant (8 September 2026). The Executive Directors are subject to a 2-year holding period post vesting.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

  • Awards Sept 2023 - PDMR Announcement - FINAL 11 09 2023



