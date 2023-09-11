Content Delivery Network Market To Reach Usd 38.68 Billion By 2027, Says Allied Market Research

Content delivery Network Market Size

The content delivery network market is segmented on the basis of component, content, provider, industry vertical, and region.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ --“According to the report, the global content delivery network market generated $11.62 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 38.68 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027”.

Covid-19 Scenario

➢ Inteand data service providers experienced nearly 30–45% growth in intetraffic worldwide. Owing to rise in need to ensure the highest capability and capacity for providing content over the delivery network with high performance, they implemented massive investment plans.

➢ There has been considerable growth in the popularity of content delivery networks and attention of researchers in both industry and academia to save data searching costs. This generated more revenue streams for service providers as they offered varifeatures in networking.

➢ Organizations that deployed content delivery networks before the pandemic were able to adjust to new business requirements rapidly as the work-from-home became mandatory to ensure business continuity.

The media and entertainment segment to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the media and entertainment segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for around one-fourth of the global content delivery network market, and is projected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. This is due to usage of online video streaming and online gaming. However, the healthcare segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to real-time information of patients offered during varisituations on the regular basis.

North America to maintain dominance in terms of revenue by 2027

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the global content delivery network market, and is expected to maintain dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to high adoption of online services and media, rise in usage of artificial intelligence (AI) & other smart connected devices in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, due to ongoing development in the IT and telsector that drives organizations to invest heavily in the content delivery network to improve productivity and sustain growth. In addition, a major shift toward digital transformation, rise in cloud deployment, and technological advancement among small & medium businesses supplement the growth.

The solution segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on component type, the solution segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global content delivery network market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to adoption of solutions among organizations as it allows them to foon their major activities. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in demand for variservices such as managed services, professional services, and low-cost maintenance service for maintaining security and high quality of the network.

Leading Market Players

➢ Akamai Technologies

➢ Microsoft Corporation

➢ IBM Corporation

➢ Limelight Networks

➢ Amazon Web Services, Inc.

➢ Google LLC

➢ Lumen Technology

➢ Cloudflare, Inc.

➢ Citrix Systems

➢ Rackspace Technology

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market

