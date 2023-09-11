Brand Republic Partners With As Colour To Elevate Corporate Apparel Standards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Brand Republic
Setting New Benchmarks in the World of Corporate Wear Our partnership with AS Colour is our pledge to our clients that we're dedicated to merging quality, comfort, and contemporary design.” - Amy SchummerMELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, Brand Republic, a leading name in premium corporate merchandise , announced its strategic partnership with AS Colour, the acclaimed apparel brand known for its quality and style. This collaboration is set to redefine how businesses perceive and select corporate clothing .
As a trusted supplier in the corporate world, Brand Republic has always aimed to provide clients with wearables that are not just emblems of their brands but also comfortable, durable, and fashionable. By aligning with AS Colour, Brand Republic will be incorporating high-quality fabrics, meticulcraftsmanship, and contemporary designs into its range of custom apparel.
Amy Schummer, Chief Marketing Officer at Brand Republic, commented, "We believe corporate wear should go beyond just being a uniform; it should be a statement. Our partnership with AS Colour is our pledge to our clients that we're dedicated to merging quality, comfort, and contemporary design. We are thrilled to join hands with a brand that mirrors our commitment to excellence."
AS Colour is celebrated for its dedication to creating innovative and quality-driven apparel. This partnership ensures that businesses not only get wear that lasts but also one that resonates with modern style trends.
For businesses, this partnership means more options, enhanced quality, and the confidence that they are dressing their employees in apparel that looks great, feels comfortable, and stands the test of time.
About Brand Republic:
Brand Republic is a top-tier supplier of premium corporate apparel , focused on providing businesses with wearables that perfectly encapsulate their brand essence while ensuring the utmost comfort and style. With a keen eye for detail, dedication to quality, and a commitment to innovation, Brand Republic has served countless businesses, becoming a go-to name in the corporate wear industry.
About AS Colour:
AS Colour is a renowned apparel brand, celebrated for its commitment to quality, style, and innovation. With a wide range of products that cater to varineeds, AS Colour has always stayed ahead in the fashion curve, ensuring their customers always have the best in terms of wear.
Amy Schummer
Brand Republic
+61 1300 753 675
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
MENAFN11092023003118003196ID1107042669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.