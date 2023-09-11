Poultry Feed Market Is Poised To Reach Us$ 228.1 Billion By 2033 X Herald

Because more people are becoming aware of the advantages of diets high in protein, attention to protein consumption has expanded dramatically during the past two decades. Demand for poultry feed has increased as a result of the global rise in popularity of chicken and eggs as sources of protein. Other factors expected to influence poultry feed consumption in the future include the implementation of stringent food safety standards around the world, shifting consumer preferences, increasing world population, rising consumption of eggs and chicken meat, rising preference for organic animal feed, increasing per capita disposable income, globalization, and growing investments in the poultry feed industry.

Factors Driving Growth:

a. Rising Global Population: The global population is on a continuupward trajectory, driving the demand for affordable sources of protein. Poultry products, particularly chicken, are considered an economical and accessible protein source for a large part of the world's population.

b. Urbanization and Income Growth: Urbanization and increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies have led to higher consumption of poultry products. As people migrate to cities and their incomes rise, their diets often shift toward protein-rich foods, including chicken and eggs.

c. Health Consciousness: Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with poultry consumption, such as being a lean source of protein, has boosted demand.

d. Technological Advancements: Advances in feed formulation and production techniques have led to improved feed quality, making it possible to achieve better poultry performance and efficiency.

Key Challenges:

While the poultry feed market has witnessed significant growth, it also faces several challenges:

a. Feed Ingredient Costs: Fluctuations in the prices of feed ingredients, particularly grains and protein sources, can affect the cost of poultry feed production. This can have a cascading effect on poultry product prices and industry profitability.

b. Disease Outbreaks: Disease outbreaks, such as avian influenza, can severely impact poultry production. Control measures often include culling infected birds, resulting in production losses.

c. Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations regarding feed safety and quality can pose challenges for manufacturers in terms of compliance and operational costs.

d. Environmental Concerns: The poultry industry faces increasing scrutiny regarding its environmental impact, particularly in terms of water usage, waste management, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Poultry feed companies are focusing on sustainability and coming up with new ways to produce animal feed that causes minimal harm to the environment and reduces the overall carbon footprint of the manufacturing process.

In November 2022, ForFarmers, a Dutch agricultural feed organization announced its plans to use alternative raw materials and food waste to manufacture new animal feeds that meet the new demand for sustainable agricultural practices.

Poultry feed providers are also investing in the expansion of their production capacity to meet rising demand from variparts of the world.

In November 2022, Alturas Group of Companies, a diversified business for agricultural manufacturing increased its investments in the agriculture business as it recently launched a new feed mill in Marcela Farms in Ubay, Bohol.

