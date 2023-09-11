Electric Surfboard Market Growth Predicted To Hit Us$ 165.6 Million By 2032 X Herald

Based on Fact.MR research, total 10,324 units of electric surfboards were sold, including standard surfboards and hydrofoil surfboards, in 2021, across the globe. Global volume of electric surfboards is projected to reach 20,980 units by the end of 2032, and provide ample of opportunities to the manufacturers over the same period. Emergence of electric technology in water sports equipment is set to grow 2X within the next half-decade. The electrification of products and other factors have increased per capita water sports expenditure in the U.S. 2.5X since 2017.

Key takeaways:



Electric surfboards to capture 12%-15% of the global surfboards market share by the end of 2032.

The U.S. currently accounts for the market valuation of US$ 28.8 Mn market value, with volume sales of around 3,768 units

The China electric surfboard market size is likely to surge at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the decade and is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 2 Mn in the assessment year 2022.

By sales channel, the online sales channel segment accounted for the higher sales and growth rate of 6.4% market share during the forecast period. By product type, the hydrofoil surfboards segment is set to create a market valuation of an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 51 Mn by the end of the assessment period.

Competitive landscape:

Awake, CabraTec, Electric Surf Sports, eSurf, Fliteboard Pty. Ltd., Hison, Jetsurf, LAMPUGA GMBH, Lift Foils Limite, Olo Boards, Onean, Radinn AB, TORQUE JET BOARDS, VeFoil, Waterblade, Waydootech, and YuJet are major manufacturers of electric surfboards.

Prominent players have started including carbon nano-fiber incorporated electric surfboards in their product portfolios. Integration of carbon nano-fiber technology in surfboard equipment enhances product lifecycle.

Ravik 3 (a product offered by AWAKE) can outstretch the mark of 50 kmph from rest, within a span of 5 minutes.

In addition to this, some of the leading manufactures such as ESURF, Jetsurf, and others are following the personality-based marketing strategy. Tier-2 and tier-3 players have ample opportunities to follow this strategy for capital expansion and improving their geographical footprint.

Market players are continuously enhancing customer experience through product optimization and customization solutions. This strategy is likely to increase product awareness, attracting new customers in the near future.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top manufacturers of electric surfboards positioned across regions, in addition to providing sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR



Radinn AB

Lift Foils Limited

Awake

Fliteboard Pty. Ltd.

LAMPUGA GMBH VeFoil

Market Growth Drivers

The electric surfboard market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by several key factors:

a. Accessibility: Electric surfboards make surfing accessible to a wider audience. They require less physical effort and skill compared to traditional surfing, making them appealing to both beginners and experienced surfers.

b. Adventure Tourism: Water sports tourism is on the rise, and electric surfboards offer a unique and thrilling experience for tourists seeking adventure on the water.

c. Innovation and Technology: Advances in battery technology and electric propulsion systems have made e-surfboards more efficient, with longer battery life and higher performance.

d. Environmental Concerns: Electric surfboards produce zero emissions, aligning with the growing emphasis on eco-friendly recreation and sustainable tourism.

e. Branding and Marketing: Several prominent water sports and surfboard brands have entered the electric surfboard market, increasing awareness and driving consumer interest.

Key Segments of Electric Surfboard Industry Research:

· By Product Type:



Standard Electric Surfboards Hydrofoil Electric Surfboards

· By Body:



Inflatable Electric Surfboards Solid Electric Surfboards

· By Engine Capacity:



Up to 10 kW Electric Surfboards

10-12 kW Electric Surfboards Above 12 kW Electric Surfboards

· By Maximum Speed:



Below 20 Kmph

20-40 Kmph Above 40 Kmph

· By Archetype:



Individuals



Baby Boomers



Gen X



Millennials

Gen Z

Institutional Promotional

· By User Category:



Professional Users



Beginner



Intermediate

Advanced Recreational Users

· By Sales Channel:



Online Sales of Electric Surfboards



Company-owned Websites

e-Commerce Websites

Offline Sales of Electric Surfboards



Franchised & Retail Chains



Sports Variety Stores Modern Trade Channels

· By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Electric surfboard include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Electric surfboard Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Electric surfboard market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Electric surfboard market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Electric surfboard market size?

