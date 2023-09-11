Maternal Nutrition Products Market To Exceed A Valuation Of Us$ 35 Billion By 2033 X Herald

Maternal nutrition focuses on women for nutritional growth during pregnancy. Maternal nutrition products are available in variforms, such as powder, tablets, and other easy consumable forms. As part of nutritional supplements, these products foon pregnant women's care in all stages, from the beginning to the end of the gestation period. Maternal nutrition is an intravenfeeding technique used to provide nutrition to the body. To nourish their children, breastfeeding mothers should maintain a healthy, balanced diet. A pre-pregnancy diet helps give the nutrients for optimal health, therefore women should continue eating that way.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Maternal Nutrition Products Study



Multivitamin products to hold major sway, owing to growing need for essential vitamins during pregnancy

Pregnancy stage nutritional intake is expected to yield substantial gains

By form, tablets are expected to generate over two out of five sales through 2031

Drug stores to account for over half of all sales, e-commerce to emerge as a lucrative segment

U.S to experience surging sales amid rising per capita healthcare expenditure

India to emerge as a heavyweight, attributed to an expanding population base leading to increased pregnancy cases

U.K to experience high growth, owing to the mandatory recommendation of Vitamin D intake for pregnant mothers

Strong commitment to global initiatives such as the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) to bolster maternal nutritional products sales in Germany China, Japan and South Korea to remain attractive growth regions

Competitive landscape:

Manufacturers of maternal nutrition products are looking into innovative technologies to meet the growing consumer demand for nutritifoods. Leading maternal nutrition product producers are creating new variations of supplements without any chemical additives.

Key market participants are stepping up their online visibility. Effective marketing strategies and a strong social media presence are proving to be helpful instruments for generating revenue.

For instance,

In 2021, a prenatal supplement created by Trimacare satisfies the mother's and baby's nutritional requirements during each trimester, offering trimester-specific care and promoting overall development.

Key Companies Profiled:



Danone

Matsun Nutrition

Pharmavite

Rainbow Light

New Chapter Inc.

Vitamin Angels Inc. MegaFood

Maternal Nutrition Market- Prominent Drivers



Rising incidences of infant malnutrition due to inadequate nutrient intake by mothers is poised to broaden scope of maternal nutrition products

Prominent manufacturers to experience high revenue generation across emerging and underdeveloped economies such as India and Mex Opportunities abound across ready-to-drink nutritional supplement beverages, with milk-based formulations surging in popularity



Strict regulatory compliance mandates by authorities often delays new product launches, causing shortfalls in revenue margins Growing availability of counterfeit products by unscrupulentities in less developed regions is posing a significant challenge to market growth

Key Segments of Maternal Nutrition Products Industry Research:

By Type :



Multivitamins

Essential Fatty Acids

Minerals Others

By Form :



Tablets

Capsules

Powder Gummies

By Distribution Channel :



Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Pharmacies Others

By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

