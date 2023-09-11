Msi Accidentally Leaks Intel 14Th Gen Desktop Processors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Reportedly, Intel is all set to release their latest 14th Generation desktop processors this year; however, things took an unexpected turn when MSI accidentally released a video containing Intel's yet-to-be-released 14th Gen processor.
The details about 14th Gen processors were vague, but this accidental reveal indicates that these processors have the same architecture, core counts, and 10nm Intel 7 process. The leaked slide also confirms that the 14th Gen Care 3% faster on average than the 13th Gen.
Later on. To rectify this mistake, MSI took down the video from their YouTube channel, but it was a little too late as the information had been captured and preserved.
This release further explained that the core counts of the Core i5-14600K and Core i9-14900K are expected to remain unchanged compared to their 13th-generation counterparts. However, the Core i7-14700K is set to see an increase in its core count.
Specifically, the Core i7-14700K will boast twelve efficiency cores instead of the previconfiguration of eight performance and eight efficiency cores. This alteration is anticipated to yield a remarkable 17 percent enhancement in specific multi-threaded workloads. While no surprises are expected for the other processors, the Core i7-14700K appears to have captured the attention and enthusiasm of users. It's worth noting that unexpected developments may still emerge for other processors.
MSI also disclosed that there are no architectural changes in Intel's 14th Gen chips, implying that they will continue to be manufactured using the same Intel 7 (10nm) process as the current 13th Gen chips. Consequently, these Cwill be compatible with MSI's existing Z690 and Z790 motherboards, as confirmed by the company's recent BIOS updates.
Furthermore, the video from MSI mentioned that the 14th-generation processors will bring higher DDR5 frequencies and improvements in the L3 cache. Intel is rumored to officially announce its 14th Generation processors at the upcoming Innovation 2023 event. This revelation has made PC gamers curiabout how these 14th Gen processors will stack against AMD's latest X3D processors.
Key highlights
MSI accidentally released a video containing details about Intel's upcoming 14th-generation desktop processors.
Intel 14th Gen processors codenamed Raptor Lake-S Refresh.
14th Gen Cexhibit a 3% improvement in speed compared to their 13th Gen counterparts.
14th Gen processors will retain the same architecture core counts and employ the 10nm Intel 7 manufacturing process used in the 13th Gen.
A notable highlight from the leak is the Core i7-14700K, which is expected to boast twelve efficiency cores instead of the previeight performance and efficiency cores. This change is projected to deliver a substantial 17% boost in specific multi-threaded workloads.
MSI has confirmed that there are no alterations to the architectural design of Intel's 14th Gen chips, ensuring compatibility with existing Z690 and Z790 motherboards via BIOS updates.
The only potential enhancements in DDR5 frequencies and improvements in L3 cache for the 14th Gen processors.
Intel will make an official announcement regarding its 14th-generation processors at the upcoming Innovation 2023 event, piquing the curiosity of PC gamers who are eager to see how these processors will stack up against AMD's latest X3D processors.
About Intel
Intel is a renowned American technology company specializing in semiconductor manufacturing. Established in 1968, it has significantly shaped the computing industry through innovations in microprocessors and integrated circuits. Intel produces a wide range of products, including microprocessors, chipsets, and storage solutions for variapplications. The company's contributions to semiconductor technology, such as Moore's Law, have driven advancements in computing power. Intel is also involved in AI, autonomvehicles, and 5G technology.
Company :-Memory4less
User :- shanejoyce perth
Email :
Phone :-+1 (800) 821-3354 Url :-
MENAFN11092023003198003206ID1107042647
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.