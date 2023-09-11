(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Saavi Unveils Version 6.5 of its Integrated Platform, Revolutionizing Order Management in the Food Service Industry.
Introducing a new era in the world of business innovation, where technology reigns supreme as the driving force behind operational excellence. Saavi , an industry pioneer in the realm of food service, proudly unveils its pioneering array of seamlessly integrated solutions, poised to revolutionize the management of online orders and deliveries for restaurants, wholesalers, and retail enterprises. Marking a significant milestone, the launch of version 6.5 of Saavi's platform signals a transformative stride towards harmonizing operations, amplifying clarity, curbing inaccuracies, and elevating customer rapport.
Saavi's product lineup is carefully curated to address the specific needs of the food service industry. Their solutions empower businesses to regain control over their operations and achieve a higher level of efficiency. The core products in their arsenal include:
Customer Ordering: This product enables businesses to offer their customers a branded food delivery app, accessible anytime and from any device. Live contract pricing, stock levels, and real-time order tracking provide customers with transparency and convenience. Personalized offers and notifications further enhance the customer experience.
Sales Rep Ordering: For businesses with sales representatives, this tool allows them to place digital orders on behalf of customers. The app offers real-time access to the ERP system, enabling sales reps to create special prices, manage margins, and send pantry lists to chefs.
Delivery Driver App: Equipping delivery drivers with a dedicated app transforms the delivery process. Drivers can collect digital signatures and proof of delivery, accept returns, and process digital payments. The app also offers route optimization and real-time ETA updates to customers.
B2B and B2C Ordering: This product opens up new revenue streams by offering consumers the option to order directly from businesses through a home delivery module. This capability not only increases customer reach but also provides an opportunity for direct market engagement.
Benefits of Saavi's Solutions:
Saavi's integrated solutions bring about transformative benefits for businesses in the food service industry:
Operational Efficiency: By eliminating manual processes, businesses can save time and reduce operational costs. These saved resources can then be directed towards acquiring new customers and expanding the capacity to process more orders.
Digital Integration: The platform's direct integration with ERP and financial systems eliminates the need for paperwork and manual order processing. This integration ensures accuracy, reduces disputes, and minimizes missing orders.
Transparency: Saavi's solutions provide both businesses and customers with real-time visibility into stock levels, contract pricing, order tracking, and delivery status. This transparency enhances trust and fosters positive customer relationships.
Customer Relations: Businesses can build stronger relationships with customers by offering a branded app or web shop for direct ordering. This approach maintains the commercial relationship and provides valuable customer data.
Cost Savings: Saavi's solutions lead to significant cost savings in less than six months. Businesses can expect weekly savings of up to $475 and a potential sales increase of up to 12%.
About Saavi:
Saavi is a trailblazing provider of integrated solutions for the food service industry, dedicated to addressing the industry's unique challenges and delivering transformative results. With a foon order management and beyond, Saavi's platform empowers businesses to operate more efficiently, enhance customer satisfaction, and achieve sustainable growth. Saavi's integrated solutions offer a lifeline to businesses in the food service industry. By streamlining processes, enhancing transparency, and reducing errors, Saavi empowers businesses to foon what they do best while leaving operational chaos behind.
