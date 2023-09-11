Fliphtml5 Introduces Its Catalogue Creator To Better Display Product

Catalogues provide an opportunity to showcase products in an organized and visually appealing manner, being an effective way to increase sales. As technology advances and the world moves in a digital direction, digital catalogues are becoming popular. FlipHTML5's catalogue creator ( makes it easy for users to make interactive digital catalogues with its user-friendly features.

Traditional methods of creating catalogues can be time-consuming, costly, and inflexible. FlipHTML5's catalogue creator simplifies the process of transforming static documents into interactive catalogues, offering a user-friendly solution for creating dynamic and engaging catalogue experiences. In the catalogue creator, users are able to start designing their digital catalogues by uploading their files or choosing pre-made templates according to their needs. After converting, static files can be automatically transformed into digital catalogues with page-flipping effects.

In FlipHTML5's catalogue creator, users have the creative freedom to customize their catalogues. Choose a layout, background, and background effect for catalogues' reading interface to make them cater to different product styles. Moreover, FlipHTML5 also provides a powerful page editor that supports users to add multimedia like videos, slideshows of product images, audio, etc., to enrich product information that is presented to consumers. To deliver a seamless shopping experience, users can embed hyperlinks to let consumers jump to the shopping page immediately, which increases the likelihood of placing orders.

The catalogue creator makes publishing and sharing a breeze. FlipHTML5 may give each catalogue a unique QR code and a URL, with which users can share their catalogues on social media easily. The platform offers SEO features that help catalogues get found easily on search engines. By customizing page titles and keywords, FlipHTML5 assists users in maximizing search engine visibility as well as extracting the text of catalogues and publishing them as text versions so they can be found quickly on search engines. Furthermore, FlipHTML5 has Google Analytics integrated. Users can get valuable customer insight data on their digital catalogues to optimize their products.

“We provide a platform for global users to create interactive catalogues. FlipHTML5's catalogue creator can be an innovative and useful tool for users to comprehensively showcase their products and boost sales,” says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

To get more information about the catalogue creator, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a one-stop platform that helps users effortlessly convert static documents into engaging and interactive digital publications. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive design tools make the creation process easier.