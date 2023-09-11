Mohammed bin Salman Starts formal trip to India after joining G-20 Summit

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday started a formal trip to India following joining the G-20 Summit in New Delhi through the weekend.
It indicates bin Salman’s second formal trip to India after another one in February 2019.
He is joined by a top deputation such as ministers as well as high-ranking representatives, as stated by India’s Foreign Ministry.
Bin Salman, who also Saudi Arabia’s premier as well, is going to gather with Indian Leader Droupadi Murmu ahead of conducting two-sided discussions with his equivalent Narendra Modi.
Both presidents are going to co-preside the First Leaders’ Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, the ministry declared.
It further stated that both parties are going to talk over all sides of two-sided ties counting political, security, defense, trade and financial, cultural, as well as people-to-people relations.
India as well as Saudi Arabia have historically tight and pleasant ties with widespread people-to-people connections. Trade among both nations hit an unsurpassed level of USD52.75 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
MENAFN11092023000045015839ID1107042638
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.