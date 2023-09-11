Mohammed bin Salman Starts formal trip to India after joining G-20 Summit

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday started a formal trip to India following joining the G-20 Summit in New Delhi through the weekend.



It indicates bin Salman’s second formal trip to India after another one in February 2019.



He is joined by a top deputation such as ministers as well as high-ranking representatives, as stated by India’s Foreign Ministry.



Bin Salman, who also Saudi Arabia’s premier as well, is going to gather with Indian Leader Droupadi Murmu ahead of conducting two-sided discussions with his equivalent Narendra Modi.



Both presidents are going to co-preside the First Leaders’ Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, the ministry declared.



It further stated that both parties are going to talk over all sides of two-sided ties counting political, security, defense, trade and financial, cultural, as well as people-to-people relations.



India as well as Saudi Arabia have historically tight and pleasant ties with widespread people-to-people connections. Trade among both nations hit an unsurpassed level of USD52.75 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

