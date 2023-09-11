Armenians In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Refuse Russian Food Truck, Which Stands Still In Barda (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 11. A truck from
Russia, which was supposed to deliver food cargo along
Aghdam-Khankendi road to Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's
Karabakh, has been standing in Barda (city in Azerbaijan) for the
second day already, Trend reports.
The delay in the passage of the truck is due to refusal of the
separatists in Karabakh to accept this cargo.
At the same time, a truck of the International Committee of the
Red Cross (ICRC) stands ready on the territory of Armenia near the
Lachin border crossing point. Although the Azerbaijani side is
ready to ensure its passage across the border in accordance with
the legislation of Azerbaijan, the separatists don't accept this
cargo either, since in this case an ICRC truck would have to drive
parallel to the Aghdam road towards Askeran (a settlement near
Khankendi), and they don't want this.
This indicates a completely inadequate behavior of the
separatists. They don't accept cargo from either Russia or the
ICRC.
Besides, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the
delivery of food on August 29 to meet the needs of people of
Armenian origin living in the Karabakh Economic Region of
Azerbaijan.
A food convoy sent from Baku has been waiting for 14 days on the
Aghdam-Khankendi road. Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting
in front of the post of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed
in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani,
Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh
war] on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society
spend the night in tents set up on the territory.
MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107042633
