Türkiye's Fm Arrives In Kazakhstan (Photo)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 11. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan has arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu has greeted his Turkish counterpart.

The sides will hold negotiations, followed by press statements.

