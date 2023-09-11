Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To 269,210

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 4,560 (+6) enemy tanks, 8,767 (+12) armored fighting vehicles, 5,839 (+28) artillery systems, 760 multiple rocket launchers, 512 (+3) air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,628 (+35) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,455 cruise missiles, 19 warships/cutters, 8,370 (+32) trucks and fuel tankers, and 7877 (+5) pieces of specialized equipment.