Resident Of Donetsk Region Injured By Russian Shelling In Past Day

That's according to the Facebook page of the Donetsk regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"On September 10, the Russians wounded a resident of the Donetsk region - in Siversk," the post reads.

The administration said it was currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

On September 9, in the Donetsk region, three residents were killed and six injured as a result of Russian aggression.