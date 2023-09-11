(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) --
1968 -- Kuwait joined the Arab Labor Organization (ILO).
1993 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed law 47/1993 regarding housing care, authorizing a public foundation for housing affairs with a capital of KD 500 million.
2003 -- Kuwaiti swimming team won the under 15 Gulf Swimming Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
2011 -- The Arab League assigned Kuwaiti ambassador Adnan Al-Khudair as assistant Secretary General for Financial and Administrative Affairs at the League.
2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development announced launching urgent health projects in Iraq, as part of USD 100 million grant provided by the fund to reconstruct Iraq.
2018 -- Amiri Diwan undersecretary Ibrahim Al-Shatti passed away at age 86. He had worked at the diwan for an illustricareer of 51 years. (end)
