The Real Significance Of Biden's Se Asia Trip

“Biden's decision to brush off Jakarta is tantamount to Washington taking gardening leave on the US-ASEAN relationship,” one such piece reads.

“Mr Biden's decision to ask his own vice-president to stand in for him at the ASEANSummit and EAS, while a pity, isn't cataclysmic. ASEAN will probably respond with a collective 'knew it all along' sigh,” goes another , referring to the East Asia Summit.

Instead of focusing on the optics, one should look at the substance.

As Greg Poling, senior fellow and director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, put it to me:

Thecontinues to deepen its regional engagement despite Biden not having Jakarta on his travel itinerary.



During Biden's visit to the region, Vietnam and the United States will upgrade their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which significantly develops their bilateral ties, underscoring and increasing the importance of Vietnam's role in the Indo-Pacific region.



Going to Hanoi matters.

The US-Vietnam bilateral upgrades their decade-old former framework for economic and geo-strategic reasons at a time when the macro-economic environment worsens, Hanoi finds itself without a free-trade agreement with the United States, the Chinese economy worsens and its government becomes more aggressive, while theneeds to deepen its regional relationships.

Economically, Vietnam has emerged as a critical player in the Indo-Pacific region. It has a rapidly growing economy integrating with its neighbors in the region, being one of the few members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).



As such, Vietnam's importance as an important gateway for American companies to reach the Southeast Asia market and beyond will only increase.

While issues remain that need to be addressed, Biden's visit provides an opportunity for high-level political and economic dialogue.

