Gift Packaging Market Demand Is Anticipated To Surpass Usd 38 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global gift packaging market is estimated at USD 27 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 38 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022- 2032.
Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Gift Packaging market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.
Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Gift Packaging market.
Download Sample Copy of This Report:
Key findings of the Gift Packaging market study:
Regional breakdown of the Gift Packaging market based on predefined taxonomy. Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Gift Packaging vendors in detail. Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Gift Packaging market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas. Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Gift Packaging market.
Key Companies Profiled
IG Design Group PLC Mondi Hallmark Licensing, LLC Card Factory POL-MAK Printing Company Xiamen Yama Ribbon & BowsLtd Karl Knauer KG DS Smith International Packaging Corporation Ebro Color GmbH
Competitive Landscape
The global gift packaging market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Varimarketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.
Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced gift packaging products.
Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of gift packaging positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.
For instance: IG Design Group PLC, in 2020 announced the acquisition of CSS Industries , Inc., which is the manufacturers of seasonal and gift products. This acquisition is likely to broaden the product portfolio of the company and is bound to mark its presence in thecraft market, in addition to providing access to many new channels and markets. Mondi collaborated with ACMI , an Italian machine producer. It launched a new wrapping system for pallets-Advantage StretchWrap in year 2021 . This innovative paper solution uses paper as an alternative to plastic. It has up to 62% lower greenhouse gas and more than 46% GHG emissions when compared to other plastic stretch films.
Global Gift Packaging Market by Category
By Product Type :
Bows and Ribbons Bags and Containers Boxes Wrapping Paper Pouches Decorative Articles Tapes Films and Foils By Material :
Plastics Paper & Paperboard Metals Glass By Packaging Form : By Packaging Type :
Primary Secondary Tertiary By Region :
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA
Get Full Access of the Complete Report:
Queries addressed in the Gift Packaging market report:
Why are the Gift Packaging market players targeting region for increased product sales? What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Gift Packaging market? Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Gift Packaging market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Gift Packaging market?
Why choose Fact.MR?
Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients' requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across varitime zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.
Contact:
Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail:
MENAFN11092023004660010643ID1107042612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.