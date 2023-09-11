Letter to Shareholders and Corporate Update

Liege, Belgium, 11 September 2023 – 7:30 CEST – Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, (the“Company” or“Mithra”), today published a Letter to Shareholders and Corporate Update from Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Horn Solomon.

Dear Fellow Shareholders

I have now been CEO of Mithra Pharmaceuticalsfor five months, which makes this a natural point to look back with you at the progress we have made so far. I want to summarize our recent accomplishments and share what we are working on now and what we still need to do.

As you will have seen, we recently made a number of announcements documenting the execution of our strategy, which we first laid out for you in May, and encouraging step-wise progress since then.



We raised EUR 20 million in a successful equity financing, with potential for up to an additional EUR 45 million in equity. This is an important demonstration of our ability to raise finance during turbulent market conditions and our commitment to transition away from debt financings.

We signed a supply agreement for production of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Estetrol (E4) native estrogen, deepening our relationship with Gedeon Richter, our European marketing partner for Estelle ® and Donesta ® . This also will bring savings on cost of manufacturing, significantly improving future profitability for Mithra.

We received a EUR 1.25 million milestone payment from Fuji Pharma, marking important progress in Estelle's development in Japan.

We signed a new Canadian licensing deal for Donesta ® with Searchlight Pharma, worth up to EUR 17.05 million in licensing and milestone payments ptiered double-digit royalties.

We generated about EUR 10 million in cash for operations from our sale of about half of our shares of Mayne Pharma, our U.S. marketing partner for Estelle, where we remain approximately a 5% shareholder.

We announced positive preclinical data on a highly innovative novel therapeutic candidate for triple negative breast cancer. We secured access to EUR 12.5 million in financing from Highbridge and Whitebox under the loan facility, which was also amended to better align their interests with our shareholders'.



I hope that you will agree that these achievements are significant and consistent with the strategy we set forth in our shareholder letter in May. Our fois on execution and transparency.

Our strategy remains to leverage the two main pillars to our business: the industry-leading research and development organization based here in Liege, Belgium; and our innovative products, the highly differentiated contraceptive, Estelle®, and the exciting therapeutic-candidate for symptoms of menopause, Donesta®. At the same time, we are actively evaluating the best strategic alternatives for two other non-core businesses owned by Mithra: Novalon, our growing complex therapeutics business, and our state-of-the-art contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

As they have during the past months, Mithra's businesses will continue to provide access to capital and affordopportunities to pursue the goals supported by our investors. The most recent financing enablesto enhance our vigorcommercial activities to grow sales of Estelle® globally and fund completion of the marketing authorization application for Donesta® in the U.S.

We can now also continue investing strongly in Donesta®, to further expand on its market potential. We aim to differentiate it in the treatment of menopause symptoms, and to demonstrate clinically that its potential benefits extend to other valuable aspects of women's health and well-being. We also are evaluating initiation of clinical development in new and valuable additional indications for Estetrol®, such as its potential benefit for improving implantation rates during In Vitro Fertilization. A portion of the proceeds has been reserved to support growing our pipeline to include new innovative medicines for women's health, through internal discovery and/or additional in-licensing.

In summary, the financing was an important step in restoring our balance sheet and another step in our move away from dilutive debt financings towards sources for operating capital, like partnering and equity financing, that create alignment amongst shareholders to support long-term value creation.

Women's health has traditionally been supported by generic or repurposed medicines, or devices. We believe that there is market demand and great opportunity in bringing innovation back to this therapeutic area, to provide the benefits of impactful new medicines to women of all ages.

To take full advantage of these opportunities, alone or in partnership, we must continue to strengthen Mithra financially. To this end, we have appointed advisors to work vigorously on continuing the restructuring the company's debt. Our aim is to rapidly rationalize the capital structure and make it more compatible with the exacting criteria of our current supportive investors, as well as the most respected institutional specialist investors in the U.S. and around the world.

Mithra's executive leadership is working closely and in lock-step with our Board of Directors to execute on our strategy. While pleased with recent progress, we are not complacent and feel great urgency to continue to“right the ship” and successfully return to smooth sailing together with our loyal shareholders, to whom we are most grateful. It is gratifying to look back on what we have achieved in a relatively short period of time – and exciting to consider what is to come.

With best regards,

David Horn Solomon

Chief Executive Officer

