Cloud Itsm Market To Reach $15.66 Billion By 2026 - Top Impacting Factors That Can Win The Industry Globally

Cloud ISTM market driven by digital transformation, cybersecurity concerns, remote work, and IT cost optimization.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Surge in adoption of cloud-based technologies and integration of AI-Enabled tools with ITSM solutions drive the global cloud ITSM market. However, security and privacy concerns related to confidential data and business processes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, widespread adoption of BYOD trend, rise in mobile workforce, and increase in demand among SMEs create new opportunities in coming years.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global cloud ITSM market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to rise in need to manage IT operations and management in order to design, operate, plan, deliver, and control cloud and IT services. However, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to effective functioning offered by these software and platforms during the process.

Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecommunications segment held the largest share of the global cloud ITSM market, accounting for more than one-third of the total market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. This is attributed to ITSM solutions offering numerbenefits such as lowered operating costs, rise in revenues, infrastructure sharing, and others. However, the retail segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in need for streamlining business operations and supply chains to support and refoon IT resources.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cloud ITSM market in 2018, and is expected to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of major market players, increase in investment in cloud technologies, and surge in foon automation and end-user services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in number of startups and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies including image processing, machine learning, and others.

The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global cloud ITSM market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading cloud ITSM market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2026. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global

Leading market players:

► Axios Systems

► BMC Software

► CA Technologies

► Citrix Systems

► Hewlett Packard Enterprise

► International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

► ManageEngine

► Micro Fo

► Microsoft Corporation

► ServiceNow

