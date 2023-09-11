The Net Asset Value Of Eften Real Estate Fund As Shares As Of 31.08.2023

The weighted average interest rate on the Fund's loan portfolio was 5.68% as of the end of August, compared to 5.53% in July. The Fund continues to service all loans in compliance with terms, and the cash flow from all real estate investments comfortably covers the monthly loan and interest payments.

Year-to-date for the eight months ending August 2023, the Fund's consolidated rental income is €20.2 million (2022: €8,9 million) and EBITDA s €17.4 million (2022: €7.8 million). The 2023 consolidated EBITDA includes Like-for-Like EBITDA of €8.1 million, marking a year-over-year growth of 3.0%, and an additional €9.4 million from the merger with EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS, representing a 3.4% increase over the prior year.

For the first eight months of 2023, EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS has generated a potential gross dividend of €0.5778 per share, compared to €0.6468 per share for the same period in 2022, reflecting a decline of 10.7% primarily due to the uptick in EURIBOR rates. The estimated gross dividend yield for the current year-to-date period remains unchanged from a year-ago level at 3.2%.

As of August 31, 2023, the Fund's consolidated cash balance was €14,015 thousand, an increase of €808 thousand from the previmonth.

TheAsset Value (NAV) per share of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS was €20.6176, and the EPRA NRV Reinstatement Value) stood at €21.2965 as of August 31, 2023. The NAV per share experienced a standard monthly increase of 0.7% in August.

