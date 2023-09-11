Basic Hurdles For A Chinese World Order

China has no vaunted goal of Hitlerian global conquest, nor does it have the old Soviet ambitions for universal communist conversion. So it's not clear what kind of threat there is.

Christopher Ford recently argued compellingly that China has, indeed, an international project to re-create on a global scale its Sino-centric world and forfeit the Westphalian world order established since the middle of the 17th century.

Surely, there may be an idea in China that it needs to re-create a new imperial system, but a neo-imperial system is impossible now. The traditional imperial system, the Tianxia , was based on a geopolitical reality. The actual imperial rule, the central state, was over half of the population of the rest of the Chinese world combined.



The Chinese world comprised Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and parts of Siberia and Central Asia. The rest was unimportant and of no consequence.

If present-day China were to achieve that, it would have to conquer or win over India and Japan, and gain the support or tacit neutrality of the United States. (I argued for that in a 1999 essay originally published on Limes and reprinted here .)

If it did that, the rest of Asia would follow suit, and the new central state would be more than half of the rest of the world put together. Some 25 years ago it might have been feasible; India and Japan were keen on good ties with China at the time, and thewas not so hostile. Now, things are very different.