Fpv Drone Destroys Russian Ground Surveillance Radar In Donetsk Region

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram and uploaded a respective video, Ukrinform reports.

"Demilitarization of the occupiers' equipment is the result of the work of the Rarog UAV strike company of the 24th Mechanized Brigade. The fighters discovered a Russian Kredo-M1 surveillance station and successfully hit it with a copter," Fedorov said.

According to him, now the Russians will not be able to determine the coordinates of objects on the ground, water and in the air and adjust artillery fire.

"I thank the warriors for their work. We are working to increase the number of 'birds' from the Army of Drones and decrease the number of enemy equipment," Fedorov said.

