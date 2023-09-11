Biden Says There Was Agreement At G20 Summit On Need For Peace In Ukraine

Biden said this in a press conference in Hanoi on Sunday, September 10, Ukrinform reports, citing the press service of the White House.

"We've also discussed Russia's brutal and illegal war in Ukraine. And there was sufficient agreement in the room on the need for a just and lasting peace that upholds the principles of the UN Charter and respects sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Biden also noted that the summit was an important moment for the United States to demonstrate its global leadership and its commitment to solving the challenges that matter most to people around the world.

He said among them were investing in inclusive growth and sustainable development, addressing the climate crisis, strengthening food security and education, advancing global health and health security.

The G20 summit took place in New Delhi on September 9-10.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine